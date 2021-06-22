The Palacio de Congresos Europa has welcomed the launch of this ambitious business project promoted by the Baskonia-Alavés Group and supported by public institutions, as well as the rest of the economic and social agents in the territory, which aspires to become an international benchmark in the field of health, sports, training, entrepreneurship and new technologies. Innovaraba intends to combine the strengths and competitive advantages of the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz and the Historic Territory of Álava with the proven experience in the management of the Baskonia-Alavés Group.

Innovaraba will have the EUNEIZ University, with an international soccer academy, an international school, a development and technification center for young athletes, a residence for students and athletes, a startup accelerator and a research and sports medicine center.

More than half of the project investment around the university, for example, is of public origin. Specifically, 33.2 million euros of the 64 in which the plan is estimated. The request for funds to Europe is multimillion dollar. According to the budget and financing table that the municipal government has transferred to other parties, Baskonia is going to request about 30 million from community funds. To this should be added that the Diputación de Álava and the city council of Vitoria include, respectively, in their request for Next Funds, 750,000 euros for EUNEIZ. In addition, both the Provincial Council and the city council are going to add another 480,000 to their budgets to reinforce the plan.