At the age of 43, the famous Roman rapper Noyz Narcos became a father for the first time: an immense joy for him and his partner

As was planned, the 2023 of one of Italy’s most famous rappers opened with a much more than happy event. We are talking about Emanuele Frasca, in art Noyz Narcos, who became a dad for the first time on January 10th. In fact, his partner Ludovica Melisurgo gave little Giulia to Luca. Below is the tender announcement on social media.

Noyz Narcos is only the last of the singers who have marked the last decades of Italian hip hop and rap worldwho have recently decided to make a change in their lives and start a family.

The first of this special category was Gue Pequenowho became a dad for his first time at the end of 2021.

A few months later it was the turn of the other Milanese singer Gionatan Boschetti, in art Ebbasta spherewho last June embraced her first child, the little one Gabriel.

Just yesterday, then, the other rapper Dante and his partner, the singer Nina Zilli, revealed the happy news of the pregnancy to the whole world.

Emanuele and his partner, the web creator Ludovica Melisurgohad instead announced to their fans and followers that they were pregnant in the middle of last July.

The two have been romantically linked for over a year decade and they immediately showed themselves happy for the news that would soon arrive in their lives. In an Instagram post, the woman proudly showed her tummy and her first ultrasound.

The first daughter of Noyz Narcos was born

Those nine months have now passed and as planned, Ludovica and Emanuele’s first child is finally came into the world. A beautiful prelude message from the web creator had already arrived on New Year’s Eve:

Let’s start the year with lentils and cotechino as usual 🍀 2022 has already brought us the most precious gift and we are ready for this 2023 which marks the beginning of a new life with you ♥️

