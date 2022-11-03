Among the many uses that can be made of sodium bicarbonate, what amazes us most is undoubtedly its usefulness in cosmetics. Let’s see in detail what it is.

The sodium bicarbonate it is a very economical, versatile and easily available product in all supermarkets. It can be used for a multitude of purposes. For example, cleaning the house, eliminating odors, disinfecting fruit and vegetables or alkalizing the body.

Due to its ability to neutralize acids and thus create an alkaline environment, it can be used for cure different pathologies. For example kidney stones, candida, gastric acidity, hemorrhoids, canker sores and tartar.

What interests us to describe now are the uses concerning the cosmetics. In fact it is useful for removing wrinkles or facial spots, and whitening the teeth. Before starting to talk about how it should be used, let’s go step by step.

We therefore list the main ones property of baking soda on a cosmetic level. If you know its properties, you will understand better why it is effective. In fact, the strengths of this product are the following:

It helps to maintain the level of pH of the skin and its natural hydration.

and its natural hydration. It is a product exfoliating for which it eliminates the layer of dead cells of the epidermis thus preventing the appearance of wrinkles.

for which it eliminates the layer of dead cells of the epidermis thus preventing the appearance of wrinkles. promotes a more appearance honed of the skin and, therefore, helps to camouflage the loss of tone caused by the passing of the years.

There are several alternatives in using baking soda for to remove And get in the way the appearance of wrinkles. There are two types of face masks that can be used and we will describe them in detail below.

There Before and the baking soda and honey mask. Recommended for forehead wrinkles and in cases of very dry skin due to the moisturizing properties some honey. The ingredients are a little water in which to dissolve 2 tablespoons of baking soda. Then we can add a spoonful of honey to the mixture. As soon as it is ready, just apply the thick mixture on clean, dry skin and wait 15 minutesafter which you can rinse.

There second and the baking soda and lemon mask. In the same way as the previous one it acts on wrinkles but also has excellent ones lightening properties due to lemon. The preparation is similar to the previous one except that instead of honey we will add a little freshly squeezed lemon juice to the baking soda paste. It is left to act for 10 minutes and then rinsed.

We are talking about simple and easily available ingredients thanks to which it is possible to improve the appearance of the skin of the face. In any case, it would always be good to ask a specialist for more information to be sure that it is right for us so as to avoid the occurrence of adverse reactions.

