This important discovery was recently published in a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, conducted by researchers from the University of Texas McGovern Medical School in Houston.

What is going on in the brain?

Dr. Oscar Walnow, the study leader, explained in an interview with Sky News Arabia the importance of the study, and the benefits of its results, as he says:

• Most of the time when researchers study the language centers in the brain, they use non-invasive procedures, such as measuring brain activity using an MRI scan. This method tells us where the activity is taking place, but we only get a very limited picture of what is happening in a few seconds.

• In the new study, we gathered data by working with people who had electrodes implanted in their brains as part of epilepsy treatment, and were able to determine where the activity is and most importantly, the timing, with half-millisecond precision, allowing us to study how these brain regions communicate with each other Some, it gives us a more dynamic picture of the flow of information through the brain while reading.

• We found two distinct brain networks, distributed across the frontal and temporal lobes, each with a separate role in language processing.

• The first network showed gradual activation when a person constructs a complex meaning when reading a sentence. The second network uses sentence context to make it easier to understand and process each new word read.

What is the significance of the discovery?

• The study leader says that their research effort is relevant to people with aphasia, which is a disorder of the ability to understand language accurately or to produce it fluently.

• Aphasia affects at least one in three of the more than 10 million new stroke cases worldwide each year.

• Aphasia can also occur as a result of brain tumors or head injuries, which is the same condition that American actor Bruce Willis recently suffered from, and English actress Emilia Clarke, one of the heroines of the famous drama Game of Thrones, had problems with losing the ability to speak. speak in the past.

• By better understanding how the brain’s language centers work, we can better understand the processes that are disrupted in different types of aphasia, and hopefully develop more effective treatments to help people regain their ability to use language.

Dyslexia treatment

The researchers hope that their research efforts will lead to treatment options for dyslexia, which affects approximately 15 percent of the US population.

According to the Mayo Clinic platform specialized in medical affairs, dyslexia is:

• A learning disorder, including difficulty in reading due to problems recognizing speech sounds and their connections to letters and words (decoding). Dyslexia, also known as a reading disability, is caused by individual differences in the areas of the brain that process language.

• Dyslexia is not caused by problems related to intelligence, hearing or vision. Most children with this strike can succeed in school, depending on private tutoring or a specialized educational program. Moral support also plays an important role.

• Although there is no cure for dyslexia, early evaluation and intervention lead to the best results. Dyslexia can sometimes go undiagnosed for years and not be detected until adulthood, but help can be received at any stage.

What then?

Dr. Oscar Wolnow, speaking to Sky News Arabia, indicates that his research team is currently working with bilingual patients. To see if these networks work the same way or differently across each of their languages.

He says that some recent studies have revealed that all languages ​​seem to be activated in the same brain regions of the people who speak them. However, sometimes when bilingual people suffer brain injuries, only one of their languages ​​is affected.

“We want to see how much overlap there is in each of these circles for all languages ​​that people can read, including people who can read multiple alphabets, like the Arabic alphabet and the Latin alphabet,” he says.