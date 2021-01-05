Those who read this same newspaper last year may remember how difficult it is to know a country from the window of an airplane. This is how most of us journalists in the race do it (this year, unfortunately, very few). Sometimes there is the option to make the trips in a car of the organization accompanying the stage, but only a few lucky ones can enjoy it. The rest of us have to do it from the air and when sleep allows you to open your eyes. Well, even so, the gigantic desert of Saudi Arabia it surprises every time you contemplate it.

Yesterday he reminded us again when we were heading to Wadi Al Dawasir, a town in the south of the country in the middle of a nothing of sand. A hypnotic sea of ​​dunes from which the horizon cannot be seen, dotted in some areas by some strange circles. They are crops and have that shape due to the type of irrigation they use. There are all over the world, but it is striking to see them there, like so many other things around here. If you see images and videos of the Dakar, you will know what we are talking about. Meanwhile, we will wait for the next opportunity to surprise us with another look …