Simply crazy. So it can be defined the Oscar Davis car collectionwith some examples of absolute importance that will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s from 19 to 20 August on the occasion of Monterey Car Week in California. Incredible specimens of Bugatti, Ferrari, Lancia and other major brands.

It is simply impossible to choose a single showpiece from the Davis Collection, in its current form. A small list shows what we are talking about: Talbot-Lago T150-C SS 1938 Teardrop Coupe by Figoni et Falaschi; Ferrari 375 MM Spider 1953 by Scaglietti, Bugatti Cabriolet special Aravis Tipo 57C from 1939; Alfa Romeo 6C 2300B Touring’s Mille Miglia Berlinetta from 1938; Lancia Aurelia B53 Viotti’s Giardinetta from 1952.

However, we must not forget other cars that will be available to collectors, such as the Bugatti Type 43A Roadster by Lavocat et Marsaud of 1928, la Ferrari 500 TRC Spider of Scaglietti of 1957, the Fiat 508 Balilla Spider Sport Conversion by Kelsch (1933), a Lancia Astura Cabriolet by Pinin Farina from 1936 (‘Tipo Bocca’), one Maserati 450S from 1958 with bodywork by Fantuzzi.

Oscar Davis’ collection tells a success story. In 1928, the Davis family, including Oscar who was three at the time, emigrated from Budapest, Hungary, to the United States, settling in New York. Shortly before his eighteenth birthday, Davis dropped out of school to join the United States Army; he served until the end of the war in Europe, remaining in the aftermath of the conflict to supervise refugee camps. There, Davis, who was Jewish, found many Hungarian refugees and some members of his family who had survived the Holocaust. Returning to the United States, Davis embarked on a career as a toolmaker, a profession taught to him by his father Isidor. In 1949, borrowing $ 1,500 from his father-in-law, he founded the Oscar Davis Company, which produced specialty plastic fittings for the burgeoning plastic pipe industry. He would sell the company a few years later, in 1961. In 1964, he bought a machine shop in Brooklyn, New York, which manufactured components for metal swimming pool systems. By applying his knowledge of the use of industrial plastics to these products, Davis transformed the company: today the company is called Hayward Industriesa global leader in the swimming pool industry with over 2,500 employees worldwide.

Davis died in February 2021, at the age of 95. For this reason, no longer able to count on his passion, the family decided to sell part of its large collection of historic cars, all of which are functional and tested in various events.

(images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)