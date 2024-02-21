The health sector in Dubai witnessed amazing growth in the number of its facilities and health professionals during the past five years, starting from the year 2019 until the last year 2023, which reflected the rapid growth of this sector, which is considered one of the most developed and advanced sectors.

Recent statistics from the Dubai Health Authority revealed that the number of health facilities increased significantly from 3,431 facilities in 2019, to 4,922 facilities last year, 2023. This was represented in 53 government and private hospitals, 58 one-day surgery centers, 2,315 specialized outpatient clinics, 1,495 pharmacies, and 119 Diagnostic center and 655 supporting medical facilities.

The number of health professionals in Dubai also increased from 39,548 health professionals in 2019 to 58,788 in 2023, and this included: 13,082 doctors, 4,071 dentists, 22,960 specialists in nursing and midwifery, and 18,407 specialists in allied health professions.

At the same time, the year 2023 witnessed a strong demand for health professionals wishing to work in the health sector in Dubai, as the Health Authority monitored 904,646 new registrations, in addition to 26,279 new registrations for health facilities, and 952 activation requests for health facilities, during the same year.

In light of this, His Excellency Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, confirmed that the rapid growth in the number of health facilities reflects the strength and position of the city of Dubai on the international health map, and how Dubai has become one of the most important preferred destinations for capital and health investments, and an important home for international hospitals and medical centers. Nationalities that chose Dubai as their headquarters.

His Excellency said that the distinguished investment climate, advanced infrastructure and technology, facilities package, and other elements of success that Dubai provided for the health sector are what increased the speed and pace of growth of health facilities, and stimulated their expansion, diversification, and spread throughout Dubai.

He pointed out that the increasing numbers among health professionals also demonstrate an important aspect of the city of Dubai’s superiority in the health field, and its keenness to provide an ideal work environment that is attractive to talents, medical elites, support staff, and health professionals in general, who see the health sector in Dubai as having a better future. For them, and for their careers.

Al Ketbi stressed that all this growth in health facilities and health professionals reflects positively on the medical tourism movement, and enhances Dubai’s position and competitiveness as a leading destination in this vital field.

