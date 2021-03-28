Rescuers are searching Aniva Bay (Sea of ​​Okhotsk) off the coast of Sakhalin for an amateur diver who disappeared while diving. This was announced on Sunday, March 28, in press service regional GU EMERCOM of Russia.

They clarified that they received information that in the city of Korsakov, near Vokzalnaya street 66, in Aniva Bay, three amateur divers were diving. Two of them rose to the surface, the fate of the third remains unknown.

A group of rescuers from the Sakhalin search and rescue squad of the EMERCOM of the Russian Federation named after V.I. V.A. Polyakov, consisting of four people and one piece of equipment.

Also, specialists from the ASO of the Korsakov urban district, consisting of two people and one piece of equipment, as well as employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Korsakov urban district, are involved in the rescue work.

On December 17 last year, divers found the bodies of two fishermen in a car that had sunk in the Bureya reservoir. Then it was reported that the men left home on December 7 and did not return.