There is a hidden truth that everyone knows but that no one has the courage to tell. Storms, floods, droughts, fires, hurricanes have hit all the nations of the earth in recent years. Today we see the ecosystems in which we live, our properties, our activities endangered. We witness the loss of life in our families and among our fellow human beings.
And in the face of such a constant disaster, the hidden truth to which we have now decided to resign ourselves is this: it is not the fossils that are determining everything but it is the way we live on this earth that is leading us to extinction.
They are, if you like, our own ideas. Our lifestyle. The way we conceive our relationship with nature. It is our approach to scientific research, how we educate and educate the new generations, how we think about our individuality.
In a formula: the ideology that characterized the era of Progress. The first to wisely define it like this was Jeremy Rifkin.
If we recognized this hidden truth, uncomfortable for most, we should immediately conceive of new rules, a new economic model, new forms of governance, a renewed relationship with nature. An altruistic and no longer selfish vision of life. In three words: the era of Resilience.
But all this, as evident, has not been possible so far due to the multiple interests that bind the ideology of the Age of Progress and the 1 percent that dominates the global economy.
Take nature: for millennia man has adapted to nature, following its rhythms and living according to its dictates. For about a century, however, we have brutally interrupted this relationship, reversing the trend, and we have managed to adapt the ecosystem in which we live to our utilitarian needs.
Man has thus gradually imposed and obtained almost total control over nature: disfiguring it, modifying its DNA, demolishing spaces once considered sacred.
He took possession of his dimension putting the human species and animals at risk. Yet if you think about it, the planet is much bigger and more valuable than our entire species, which is far more ephemeral and less significant on this earth. From the sacred texts of the Bible onwards, man asserts his dominion over nature. Well, we really don’t dominate anything (and the consequences are before our eyes in total indifference or at most in general astonishment).
It is extremely dangerous to believe that it is possible to reverse this relationship between man and nature in the same way (for example) as the supremacy of science over technology was questioned during the pandemic.
Therefore we should consider ourselves extremely lucky that an entire generation, in defiance of any swarm of interests, has raised its voice and formed itself, making a common front, as a human species in protest with the rulers of the world. A generation that has understood that the world is at risk of extinction, without exception. And who cares about living in the now and today. A great peaceful wave that has declared the climate emergency by overcoming the limits of faith, religion and politics. And therefore ideological.
This is why today more than ever we must start thinking of nature no longer as a “passive” resource and property but as a self-organized common good of which we are a part. We can, indeed we must, learn that it is possible to prosper without becoming slaves to the concept of productivity. It is the so-called regenerativity that keeps things moving in nature. Not financial capital, but ecological capital. If you build weapons, clean up a toxic waste dump, maybe you generate GDP but you don’t get any value for mankind.
#altruistic #longer #selfish #vision #life #save #extinction #Gambino
Leave a Reply