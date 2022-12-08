But all this, as evident, has not been possible so far due to the multiple interests that bind the ideology of the Age of Progress and the 1 percent that dominates the global economy.

Take nature: for millennia man has adapted to nature, following its rhythms and living according to its dictates. For about a century, however, we have brutally interrupted this relationship, reversing the trend, and we have managed to adapt the ecosystem in which we live to our utilitarian needs.

Man has thus gradually imposed and obtained almost total control over nature: disfiguring it, modifying its DNA, demolishing spaces once considered sacred.

He took possession of his dimension putting the human species and animals at risk. Yet if you think about it, the planet is much bigger and more valuable than our entire species, which is far more ephemeral and less significant on this earth. From the sacred texts of the Bible onwards, man asserts his dominion over nature. Well, we really don’t dominate anything (and the consequences are before our eyes in total indifference or at most in general astonishment).