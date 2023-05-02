We all know a friend from high school who hated math. Mateo, to name our companion, could not understand what made all that swarm of symbols something useful for life. One of the issues that most irritates Mateo is the matrix multiplication. Remember that matrices are tables of numbers A = (A(j,k)) (usually with the same number of rows and columns), where the number A(j,k) is located in row j and column k. They were born from linear algebra and without them there would be no computers or mobiles, to give an example that is not counted in the institute.

More information

The sum of two matrices A = (A(j,k)) and B = (B(j,k)) is more than acceptable. In each position (j,k) we simply add the elements that were in that same position in matrices A and B, thus A + B = (A(j,k) + B(j,k)). But the product has a more convoluted aspect that puzzles Mateo. If A and B have n rows and n columns, then the position (j,k) of A · B is the result of multiplying the first element of row j of A by the first element of column k of B, do the same with the second elements, with the third, etc. and finally add all those n products.

To make matters worse, it turns out that A · B is not the same as B · A, in general. At this point, Mateo is indignant: Wasn’t it true that the order of the factors does not alter the product? Well no, the commutative property of the product of numbers does not work for the product of matrices. This may seem daunting, but the truth is that the absence of the commutative property is very common in everyday life. It is not the same to heat water and pour oil than to heat oil and pour water (don’t do the experiment). Neither does a trickster exchange the glasses of positions 1 and 2 followed by positions 1 and 3 to do it in reverse order. We could go on like this for a while.

In 1925, Werner Heisenberg dramatically changed our understanding of the physical world by showing that quantum phenomena can be deduced from Newton’s equations of physics.

Despite Mateo’s bewilderment, matrices have applications in a huge number of contexts, including in quantum mechanics. In 1925, Werner Heisenberg he gave a dramatic twist to our understanding of the physical world by showing that quantum phenomena can be deduced from Newton’s equations of physics, when we interpret time-dependent variables as infinite matrices rather than functions. Matrix mechanics quickly attracted the attention of John von Neumann (an eminent mathematician known in other circles for his participation in the Manhattan Project or in the design of modern computers), who first observed that Euclidean and Riemannian geometries—the fundamental models in classical mechanics and general relativity, respectively—do not reflect our knowledge of the quantum world.

The theory of von Neumann algebras studies non-commutative objects such as Heisenberg matrices and gives mathematical rigor to matrix mechanics. The scientific program initiated by von Neumann is a scientific challenge that transcends his own contributions and in which mathematicians of indisputable stature have participated. Thanks to his work, today we can talk about non-commutative geometry, quantum probability, operator spaces, quantum groups, non-commutative Lp spaces… Mathematical theories, all of which appear again naturally in theoretical physics.

Despite all this, Mateo cannot help thinking that the matrix product is unnecessarily complicated and he introduces a new one: A • B = (A(j,k) . (B(j,k)), that is, as in the sum, the result is a matrix that has in the position (j,k) the product of the elements of the position (j,k) of A and B. Mateo is proud, not only A • B is much simpler than A · B, it is also true that A • B = B • A.

Schur multipliers have appeared on multiple occasions since the mid-20th century. The works of Alexander Grothendieck revolve around a characterization of them

His teacher may fail Mateo for such an aberration, or possibly smile and explain that A • B is the product of Hadamardnamed after its creator, the French mathematician Jacques Hadamard (1865-1963). This product is also known as the Schur product, as it was the Russian-German mathematician Issai Schur (1875-1941) who actually exploited his properties. Despite its commutative nature, the Schur product hides many quantum phenomena. If we fix a matrix M, the matrix transformation that assigns to any matrix A the product M • A is known as the Schur multiplier of symbol M.

Russian-German mathematician Issai Schur (1875-1941).

Schur multipliers are mysterious transformations that have appeared on many illustrious occasions since the mid-20th century. The first works of Alexander Grothendieck —Fields Medal in 1966 and with an exceptionally dramatic life—, revolve around one of his characterizations of certain Schur multipliers. Since the late 1970s, the Danish mathematician Uffe Haagerup he codified deep geometric properties of certain groups in terms of analytic properties of Schur multipliers. In 2011 Schur multipliers appeared in two fundamental results: the solution of the Krein conjecture (1964) by Denis Potapov and Fedor Sukochev, as well as a very innovative result by Vincent Lafforgue and Mikael de la Salle that opens a door to the Connes rigidity conjecture, one of the most difficult problems in the area. The last episode of this story is a recent result, which solves a quantum harmonies problem Formulated by Mikael de la Salle.

So, surely Mateo is relieved to see that his common sense does not lead him to nonsense, it is only necessary to explore a little more. Perhaps, after understanding why his ideas are useful, he will be more encouraged to delve into the ideas of others and review the product of matrices and what is non-commutativity.

Javier Parcet He is a scientific researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT)

Edition and coordination: Ágata A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which they are created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.