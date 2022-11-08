Gavin Williamson was one of those political figures with a reputation for being a tyrant and a bad person, whom no one dared to formally denounce because of his closeness to power. He was the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Conservative Prime Minister, David Cameron (sort of his eyes and ears in the House of Commons). With Theresa May, whom he supported in her struggle for power, he became head of the parliamentary group and then defense minister. With Boris Johnson, in whose campaign he also played an active role – Williamson has been a master at coming to the aid of the victors – he held the post of Minister of Education. And his support for Rishi Sunak was rewarded with the post of Secretary of State without Portfolio: zero responsibilities, but direct access to the British Prime Minister’s inner circle. The only possible position for someone dismissed from the Defense front for leaking a sensitive matter from the National Security Council, and dismissed from the Education front due to the disaster of his management of selectivity exams during the pandemic.

And again, for the third time, expelled from a government. Formally, it was a resignation, but it was clear that Williamson had become a burden for Sunak, who cannot afford even the slightest distraction at such a delicate start to his term. Accusations of harassment, ill-treatment and verbal abuse by colleagues who had suffered directly were piling up, to the point that the Ethics Committee of the House of Commons had opened a formal investigation procedure for everything that happened . If Sunak initially tried to support the Secretary of State, despite condemning his ways, the pressure from the parliamentary group has been so great that he has finally dropped his ally.

“As you know, there is a complaint process open against me for some text messages I sent to a colleague. I am collaborating with the investigation and have apologized to the recipient of those messages, ”explains Williamson in his resignation letter, addressed to Sunak. “Since that time, there have been other allegations about my past conduct. I do not accept the characterization that is made of me in those accusations, but I admit that all this has become a distraction from the good work that this Government is carrying out in the interest of British citizens, ”says the former Secretary of State. .

The text messages he alludes to were addressed to Wendy Morton, the head of the Conservative parliamentary caucus during Liz Truss’ brief tenure. When Elizabeth II died, Morton was in charge of organizing and distributing the invitations to attend the state funeral that was held in Westminster Abbey. Williamson, along with other deputies who had supported Sunak in the summer primaries, was excluded from the cast. “Everything has a price. Your behavior has been disgusting. You have decided to screw us all”, he wrote to Morton, whom he accused of “using his death [de Isabel II] to punish certain people. Morton denounced to the commission and to the leadership of the Conservative Party what he considered to be clear verbal abuse. The president of the ToriesJake Berry, reported what happened to Sunak, who still went ahead with the idea of ​​giving a position in his Government to who had been a faithful ally in his battle to seize power from the party.

But the Prime Minister has been able to resist very little in his efforts to support Williamson. The episode of the abusive exchange of messages between him and Morton encouraged other accusations, which have not been long in coming out. A high-ranking official accused the politician of having asked him to “slice his neck” in the middle of a meeting with other colleagues. Anne Milton, who was his right-hand man during the time he headed the parliamentary group, has told Channel 4 News the thug techniques his former boss employed. After financially helping a deputy who was in trouble, he “smacked me the check and said: ‘make sure he understands, when you give it to him, that from now on it belongs to me.” The deputy has accused Wiliamson of having behaved throughout this time in an unethical and immoral way, with a threatening and intimidating character.

Sunak has decided to drop a ballast that was occupying too many headlines and stealing a lot of attention, when there is little more than a week left for the Government to present its fiscal plan, aimed at definitively calming the markets and putting an end to the weeks of uncertainty and loss of economic credibility suffered by the United Kingdom.

