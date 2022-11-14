As international competition to secure the next generation of semiconductors rages, the Japanese government aims to produce sub-2nm chips domestically through a partnership with the eight companies.

Nishimura said semiconductors is a key technology that can bring major innovations in the fields of quantum technologies and artificial intelligence as well as play a role in the digitization and decarbonization of Japanese society.

The Japanese government announced in June that it would allocate up to 476 billion yen ($3.6 billion) to a subsidiary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) to fund the ongoing construction of a plant in the southwest of the country.

The government has also backed the plan of the Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, a joint venture between TSMC and Sony Semiconductor Solutions and Denso Auto Parts, to build the plant in Kumamoto Prefecture.

It is noteworthy that Japan aims to improve its economic and technological security, amid a global shortage in the chip market, by supporting the subsidiary of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer.

The past two years witnessed a high demand for electronic chips, and the reason for this is due to the high demand for the purchase of smart phones, cars and electronic game consoles.

Supply chain disruptions and shipment delays have also contributed to a global shortage in the chip market.