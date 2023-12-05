The Civil Guard of the Region arrested, in Murcia and Santomera, an experienced criminal as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of robbery with violence, robbery with force in a home, serious injuries, document falsification and attack on an authority agent.

In the ‘Kraya’ operation, which is still open and is part of the ‘Plan against home robbery’, the Civil Guards of Citizen Security Prevention clarified five crimes, although the involvement of the now detained person in more cases is not ruled out. criminal acts.

The actions began last May, when the Benemérita detected a notable increase in burglaries in homes, as well as in commercial establishments in the Murcian district of Cobatillas and in Santomera, events that generated some social alarm among the neighbors.

The analysis of the data collected in the first phase of the investigation allowed us to obtain a similar pattern of action that led to establishing the main line of investigation on habitual criminals in the area, since they showed a lot of knowledge of the places, victims and escape routes. after committing the robberies.

While the investigation was developing, the civil guards located a vehicle that was stolen from one of the homes. A tight surveillance fence was established over it for several days that made it possible to identify a habitual criminal in the area, with an extensive and very elusive criminal history.

They also verified that the man adopted high security measures. He carried out abnormal actions to detect if he was being followed and thus avoid his arrest, since it was related to the authorship of more serious crimes against people, in which on one occasion he attacked a man with a knife, which caused serious injuries. .

After verifying the alleged authorship of the suspect in the robberies investigated, the civil guards established an extensive search device, which recently culminated in his arrest as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of robbery with violence, robbery with force in a home, serious injuries, document falsification and attack on a law enforcement agent.

Admission of the detainee to prison



The analysis of the information obtained during the investigation has made it possible to clarify, so far, five crimes, although the operation remains open, since the involvement of the now detained person in more criminal acts has not been ruled out.

The detainee, the recovered effects and the proceedings carried out were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court of Murcia (Murcia), which ordered the detainee’s imprisonment.