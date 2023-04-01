CDMX.- The Attorney General’s Office of Justice of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) took a step in the investigation of the forced disappearance and subsequent death of a businessman and university professor in August 2022. This time, he completed the third arrest warrant against one of the possible participants in this crime.

After carrying out intense field and cabinet work, the staff of the Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation and Prosecution of Crimes in Matters of Forced Disappearance of Persons and Disappearance Committed by Private Parties and Search for Disappeared Persons, managed to locate the individual in Tlaxcala, identified as Diego “N” and based in the La Loma Xicohtencatl neighborhood.

The Investigative Police went to the entity to comply with the judicial order and transfer the alleged implicated to the North Male Preventive Prison, where he was placed at the disposal of the control judge.