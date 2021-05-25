Guillermo Ortega (left), former mayor of Majadahonda, arrives at the National Court in 2018. EUROPA PRESS / Europa Press

The addition of more documentation to the Punic case It has agitated this long judicial investigation that is facing its final phase – it is expected to end in summer – and where, among other matters, the alleged illegal financing of the popular Madrilenians during the Esperanza Aguirre stage is being investigated. Guillermo Ortega, former mayor of Majadahonda in prison for the Gürtel caseIn April, he sent a series of invoices to the National Court that, he said, show that there was another way of entry of irregular funds in the training for more than one million euros. This movement of the ex-mayor has caused Judge Manuel García-Castellón, who has urged the parties to accelerate the conclusion of the investigations, to tear apart these new papers among suspicions to investigate them separately from the rest of the case, which has provoked the protest of an accusation.

The complaint is added to the list of encounters in the last phase of the Punic case, and that it has included criticism of the Prosecutor’s Office of the judge for “ignoring” some “indications or probative elements”. The Association of Democratic Lawyers for Europe (Adade), personified as a popular accusation, now fears that the magistrate’s decision to set aside these new invoices from the investigation into the irregular financing of the Madrid PP will prevent having all the necessary elements to “clarify the facts ”and prosecute those responsible. All this, in addition, after the investigations against Cristina Cifuentes, who remained charged until a month ago, and when the decision is looming on whether to adopt the same measure in the case of the other two former presidents who remain under suspicion, Aguirre and Ignacio González.

Guillermo Ortega’s great confession about this other route of entry of funds took place in the summer of 2020. On July 9 of last year, the ex-mayor reported the existence of more than one million euros of “overbilling” in the hiring of advertising through the Mercado Puerta de Toledo company, which depended on the regional government. As explained by the former popular mayor, sentenced to more than 40 years in prison in the main plot of the Gürtel case, The regional PP diverted through this company public “funds” for the “improvement” of the image of members of the regional Executive, including Aguirre, or the organization of events for the media.

Ortega, who has reiterated his “willingness to fully cooperate with justice,” repeats that he had direct knowledge of the irregularities. Basically because, after the PP of Madrid forced him in 2005 to leave the mayor’s office due to an urban scandal, the Executive of Aguirre repositioned him as manager of the Puerta de Toledo Market. And from there, according to his statement, he inflated bills to divert funds to the party’s box b for electoral campaigns.

Given such testimony, the examining magistrate ordered in September 2020 to collect new documentation from the Puerta de Toledo Market. The one obtained through the Ministry of Economy was sent to Ortega so that he could study it and delve into the facts denounced. But the former mayor of Majadahonda responded to this initiative last April, when his lawyer Gustavo Galán presented the judge with a letter stating that he could not complete his work because only four contracts from the public company had been sent to him and, therefore, a great deal was lacking. part of the papers that the court had requested from the Community – including all the company’s accounting from 2006 to 2009 and its audit. Despite this deficit, the ex-mayor confirmed that he was now contributing several documents recovered from his email and that, according to him, they would reinforce his thesis that there was an “imposed billing system, which sought to satisfy the economic needs of the PP in Madrid.”

One of the invoices provided by Guillermo Ortega.

Among these papers are invoices that correspond, according to Ortega, to services that “were never performed” or that include “duplicate” items.

The magistrate has received this letter from Guillermo Ortega with suspicion. The judge highlighted in a car that “it is striking that the invoices presented are documents that come from your email, so it would be files that you already had” for a long time. He adds that his “personal circumstances” must be taken into account when “assessing the credibility of his testimony”: he is currently in prison. And he emphasizes that he has not provided any indication that “justifies the existence of that fund” that allegedly allowed the diversion of money to the PP in Madrid.

In this way, after showing his intention to accelerate the closure of the investigation on the irregular financing of the PB – which is addressed in Piece 9 of Punic -, the instructor considers that “the impulse of the process of the will cannot be made dependent of the complainant ”and that the facts raised by the former mayor represent“ a qualitative leap ”in the investigation. For this reason, it has agreed to analyze them separately and opened a new line of investigation: separate piece 13.

García-Castellón has in his favor with an order of the Fourth Section of the Criminal Chamber of the National Court, which last February denied the public prosecutor’s office the practice of more diligences, precisely, in that piece 9 on the irregular financing of the Madrid PP. In fact, in said resolution, the investigating judge was urged to finalize an investigation “that has been going on since the beginning of 2014”: “This court considers that after a very long investigation that began more than 7 years ago, the The proceedings that are interested should not delay any longer the conclusion of what they call separate piece number 9 ”.

Ortega shares a lawyer with Luis Bárcenas, who also gave a statement in Púnica in February. The former treasurer stated that in 2007 or 2008 he received an envelope with 60,000 euros for Aguirre from the builder Luis Gálvez. That testimony caused the magistrate to question the businessman in March, but he denied him only one day after his statement due to lack of evidence. “It is surprising that more credibility is given to those investigated who deny the facts of which they are accused, in full exercise of their right of defense, than to the witnesses who intend to collaborate in the investigation of the facts under investigation,” he criticized. Adade in a brief filed last week.