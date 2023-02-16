Taishet Fuentes in a March 2021 image. Carlos de Saá (EFE)

Taishet Fuentes “does not have the confidence” of President Ángel Víctor Torres. This was the concise formula chosen by the Government spokesman, Julio Pérez, to announce in June the sudden dismissal of the person who at that time was responsible for the General Directorate of Livestock of the Government of the Canary Islands. Seven months later, he was one of the 12 arrested this Tuesday in an operation carried out by the National Police in collaboration with the Civil Guard, accused of crimes of belonging to a criminal organization, fraud and bribery. The plot is attributed to having committed irregularities in the management of European subsidies linked to the primary sector and charging commissions in exchange for not carrying out inspections.

The accusation and the subsequent resignation of Taishet Fuentes’ uncle, Juan Bernardo Fuentes, as deputy in Congress, have plunged the organization into a stupor. “Personally, I feel immense anger,” says the Deputy Minister of Economy and Internationalization, Blas Acosta, who also holds the position of insular secretary of the party on the island, of whose Cabildo he was president between 2019 and 2021. “But I trust. Knowing Fuentes for so many years… Either they have hidden it very well or I don’t know, because belonging to a criminal gang is a very harsh accusation, ”he adds.

Archive photo of Juan Bernardo Fuentes taken in May 2019.

Carlos de Saá (EFE)

Taishet Fuentes, born in Puerto del Rosario (capital of the island of Fuerteventura) in 1985, made his political debut in the 2019 municipal elections. He had studied Aeronautical Management at the Autonomous University of Madrid. And despite how far this matter is from Majorera political activity, he was interpreted as an expected step, given that he comes from one of the most deeply rooted political families within the regional PSOE, the Fuentes Curbelo. To her belongs the deputy in the Canarian Parliament Domingo Fuentes, in turn former vice president of the Island Council, senator between 2011 and 2015 and current island director of the General State Administration. After the elections, the mayor of Antigua, Matías Peña —from Alternativa for Antigua ALxAN)— gave entry to two councilors of the PSOE, Fuentes himself and Laura Ramón. “He has been a militant for a long time, although he is known, above all, within the party on the island,” recalls the secretary of Organization of the PSOE in the Canary Islands, Nira Fierro. Fuentes has also been advisor to Blas Acosta himself in the Vice Presidency and Ministry of Tourism and Territory Planning in the Cabildo de Fuerteventura.

The departure of the Minister of Economy of the regional Executive, Carolina Darias, to the Government of Spain (to become first Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function and later Minister of Health) led to a dance of chairs: Elena Máñez, deputy in Congress , replaced her in Congress. Her seat was assumed by Juan Bernardo Fuentes, who until then was the general director of Livestock.

Juan Bernardo Fuentes, in any case, was a great unknown to the rest of the PSOE deputies. “His weight was nil,” several fellow seats agree. With a “pleasant” treatment, he did not intervene in group meetings and sat in the last row of the socialist bench in Congress, a symptom of his relevance in the party ranks. On Tuesday he submitted his resignation and handed in his act of deputy. The PSOE leadership opened a file on him and provisionally suspended him from militancy. Taishet Fuentes’s uncle had been a national deputy for less than seven months in the eighth legislature (2004-2008). After his return to the chamber, he held the position of deputy spokesman in the Treasury and Public Function commission and in the Industry, Commerce and Tourism commission. The former deputy was also a member of the Mixed Commission for Relations with the Court of Accounts and first secretary of the Mixed Commission for Parliamentary Control of the RTVE Corporation. His parliamentary interventions this legislature, of no consequence, have a hand in the Budget Committee, as well as the parliamentary initiatives related to the RTVE corporation, reports Jose Marcos.

The then colonel in charge of the Command of the Civil Guard of Las Palmas, Francisco Espinosa, in 2011. Elvira Urquijo A. (EFE)

The departure of Juan Bernardo Fuentes to the Congress of Deputies led Taishet Fuentes to the General Directorate of Livestock. Until June, when he was fired. “The sector was in crisis,” recalls Nira Fierro. The growing inflation pressured the ranchers had led to a rise in the cost of transportation. “There was a certain discomfort among the organizations, which are extremely combative.” This situation led to his dismissal, on the grounds that President Ángel Víctor Torres was looking for a “new impulse” and a “new orientation”. “He was dismissed due to his management,” Fierro emphasizes. “We didn’t know anything at all. Yesterday, when we heard the news, we processed everything we had to process.”

“We are the main ones surprised,” says Blas Acosta for his part in a telephone conversation. “We had no suspicion that this could be happening, obviously. If we had, rest assured that Taishet Fuentes would not have been named Antigua’s candidate.” The arrest, in fact, occurred just four days after the PSOE proclaimed him a candidate for the May 28 elections. Acosta had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with former deputy Juan Bernardo Fuentes, who explained that he “was renouncing his act so as not to harm the political formation that had given him everything.”

A retired Civil Guard commander, General Francisco Javier Espinosa Navas, who was in charge of the Las Palmas headquarters, has also been arrested. Investigation sources indicated that the crimes charged against him are limited to the years 2020 and 2021, when the retired general was in charge of the GAR-SI Sahel project, in charge of training gendarmes in West African countries and, therefore, , without direct dependence on the organic structure of the Civil Guard. The operation has been carried out under the direction of the Investigating Court Number 4 of Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Internal Affairs agents of the Civil Guard, as well as the National Police, have participated in the operation.

The President of the Canary Islands Government, Ángel Víctor Torres, assured this Wednesday that “the party has done what it had to do.” “At the expense of everything being proven, we believe that a more than correct decision has been made,” he asserted at a press conference at the end of a meeting with the BBVA delegation in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The president also stressed that neither the PSOE nor the Government of the Canary Islands itself “compromises with any case of alleged corruption.”