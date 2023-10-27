The National Police has arrested in Benahavís (Málaga, 8,085 inhabitants) Kamal Afoullah, a 51-year-old Belgian citizen of Moroccan origin whom the Brussels authorities link to Abdesalem Lassoued, author of the jihadist attack that cost his life, on December 16. October, to two Swedish football fans in the Belgian capital, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior. That attack occurred nine days after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out.

Afoullah’s arrest occurs after the European country’s justice system issued an international arrest and surrender order (OIDE) against him for the crimes of drug and arms trafficking, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. After taking his statement, the judge of the National Court Ismael Moreno this Friday ordered his entry into prison to avoid the risk of escape by concluding that there are also “indications of collaboration” in the attack, in addition to a crime of cover-up and another of falsification, since at the time of his arrest he was carrying false documentation, the Prosecutor’s Office has detailed.

The terrorist attack, which caused the death of two people and the injury of a third, occurred shortly after 7:00 p.m. on October 16 in the center of Brussels, shortly before a soccer match was to be played at the King Baudouin stadium. between the local team and that of Sweden. According to several security cameras, the attacker, dressed in a striking orange jacket, got off a motorcycle on a busy street and began shooting with an automatic rifle. According to some versions, as he fired he shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“Allah is great” in Arabic). Several people took refuge at the entrance of a building, where the terrorist followed them, who shot at point-blank range at a man who was lying on the ground. After going out onto the street again, the jihadist shot at a vehicle before fleeing on his motorcycle.

Lassoued, a 45-year-old Tunisian in an irregular situation in Belgium who had fled from a prison in his country after being sentenced to 26 years in prison for an attempted murder, was shot dead by the police the next morning in a cafe in the municipality. from Schaerbeek, after several neighbors recognized him after a video was spread on social networks in which he appeared claiming to have acted on behalf of the Islamic State (ISIS) to “avenge Muslims.” The Belgian justice system later admitted that he had committed a “monumental error” by not having processed a request from the Tunisian justice system in 2022 to extradite him.

The Belgian police suspected from the beginning that Lassoued may have had an accomplice and, in fact, questioned two people for their “potential contact” with him. Additionally, he made four records. However, the Belgian attorney general, Frédéric van Leeuw, stated shortly afterwards that “the lone wolf thesis [terrorista que actúa de manera autónoma y sin recibir instrucciones] It seems the closest to reality.” Despite this, Belgium issued the international arrest warrant against Afoullah for his alleged links with the terrorist and informed the Spanish authorities that he had possibly been hiding in Spain for some time under a false identity.

Agents from the General Information Commission (CGI, specialized in the fight against terrorism) and the provincial Information brigades of Malaga and Madrid, with the support of the National Intelligence Center (CNI), managed to locate at the beginning of this week Afoullah in Benahavís, a municipality in which more than 60% of the population is foreign and where urbanizations and luxury chalets abound.

The investigations also confirmed that his alleged links with the dead terrorist were based “on criminal activities related to organized crime,” according to Interior details in its note. Police sources detail that these ranged from drug trafficking to the illegal sale of weapons. At the time of his arrest, the now detained man was using false documentation. At his home, the agents have seized “documentation, electronic devices and a significant amount of money,” Interior adds.

