Alarm bells are going off in the British Government, after the arrest last March of two aspiring parliamentarians, suspected of spying for China, was announced this week. The fact has led a part of Rishi Sunak’s Government to consider formally designating Beijing as a threat to national security.

The British security service MI5 warned the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom that two aspiring parliamentarians could be Chinese spies, as confirmed this Wednesday, September 13, by the Minister of Health, Maria Caulfield.

“The Conservative Party was warned, swift action was taken and they were removed from the list. They will not stand for election,” Caulfield told ‘Times Radio’.

His comments followed a report by The Times newspaper, which indicated that MI5 expressed concern that the pair of suspects had links to the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, a body charged with influencing the politics and global opinion.

“It was made very clear that they posed a risk,” the newspaper report clarified, citing an anonymous source.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of crimes under the Official Secrets Law and were released on bail until October, pending further investigations.

According to the British press, one of the detainees was identified as Chris Cash, 28 years old. Precisely, the man was part of the work team of the China Research Groupa team led by conservative parliamentarians, specialized in developing policies to prevent the influence of the Asian giant on British territory.

Although the suspects did not have access to confidential information, the incident highlights gaps in the protection of British institutions against possible espionage actions.

And in this case, part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s cabinet proposes formally designating China as a threat to national security.

If this measure were to be adopted by London, anyone who works directly or indirectly for Beijing would be obliged to report it to the British authorities. Otherwise, they would be exposed to possible sentences of up to five years in prison.

Beijing rejects spying accusations against London

The Chinese Government has categorically denied the allegations. The incident has unleashed a political storm that effectively threatens relations between the two countries.

The spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, stated in a press conference last Monday, September 11, that “the alleged claim that your nation is carrying out espionage activities against the United Kingdom is pure invention.”

“We urge the United Kingdom to stop spreading disinformation and stop its political manipulation against China and its malicious slander (…) China resolutely opposes this,” Mao said.

‘Interference’ in British democracy

The case that became publicly known in recent days led British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to personally warn the Chinese Premier, Li Qiang, about “interference” from the Asian giant in democracy.

Updating Parliament on his visit to the G20 summit in India, Sunak said MPs were “rightly appalled by reports of spying in this building”.

“I was emphatic to Prime Minister Li that actions that seek to undermine British democracy are completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated,” he added of his confrontation with Li, on the sidelines of a meeting in New Delhi.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at a press conference on public sector wages, in London, Britain, on July 13, 2023. © Henry Nicholls / AP Archive

However, former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, who has been sanctioned by Beijing, called the approach “weak.” “The result is that China is penetrating all our institutions, from universities to Parliament,” he denounced.

Concerns about China have been growing in Britain in recent years, even as London looks to the Indo-Pacific region for new business and trade opportunities after leaving the European Union.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited Beijing last month after a British parliamentary committee branded the Asian nation a “threat.”

“The behavior of the Chinese Communist Party is currently characterized by greater aggression” towards the United Kingdom, detailed the intelligence and security committee.

British security services warned MPs last year that a suspected Chinese spy had been involved in “political interference activities”.

There is some history of tensions between the two parties over alleged Chinese espionage.

In 2020, the United Kingdom ordered the gradual removal of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from its 5G network (including national intelligence) after pressure from MPs led by Duncan Smith, who called the company an arm of the Communist Party. .

In March, Tik Tok, the Chinese-owned video app, was banned from the devices of British government workers, over fears that Beijing officials could use or abuse user data.

With AFP and local media

This article was adapted from its English version.