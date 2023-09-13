Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 00:16



In August, the Plenary Session of the Alhama City Council approved a credit supplement of close to 1.2 million euros charged to the remainder of the municipal treasury destined for extraordinary expenses; among them, an allocation for the castle works and another for the patron saint festivities that will be celebrated between October 6 and 15. The total amount amounted to 1,164,000 euros, and the approval of the self-granting of funds went ahead with the votes in favor of PP, Alhama@una and Vox, the local government shortlist, and against the PSOE and IU. To this initial approval, the socialists presented allegations last Saturday, the last day before the deadline expired.

The former councilor of the Treasury, Felipe García, argued these allegations for what he understands as abuse of power by the current government. “They called that plenary session urgently and without justification, with barely 24 hours notice,” he pointed out. He also highlights that there was a lack of reports to prove this need.

Given this situation, the local executive points out that the allegations presented “have no basis” and “jeopardize the availability of funds to address important problems,” says councilor Miriam Díaz, councilor for Infrastructure, Public Services and Human Resources. , alluding to different issues such as the celebration of the patron saint’s festivities and continuing with the works on the castle. “The neighbors are the real victims,” ​​she says.

Patron celebrations



Furthermore, the Councilor for the Treasury, José Otón, recalled that the most urgent expense is that of the patron saint festivities, with an amount of 120,000 euros. «It is a delicate situation –he laments –, since the previous government left only an item of 48,000 euros and with invoices pending payment; How do you pay for patron saint festivities with this money? The allegations will soon be debated in plenary session, based on the reports of the municipal technical services.