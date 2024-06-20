“Place yourself in the shoes of twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan as they reunite to uncover the mysteries of their troubled childhoods in Tell Me Why or explore the intertwined lives of two families over 30 years in As Dusk Falls.” The official press release tells us.

NVIDIA announced the games that will be added to the GeForce Now service this week . There are four characterized by a very strong narrative side. Among these, two titles orbiting the Xbox universe are highlighted: Tell Me Why and As Dusk Falls, two real narrative adventures, which you will surely appreciate.

The other two are the narrative adventure Still Wakes the Deep by The Chinese Room recently published, in which you have to escape from an oil platform in the grip of uncontrollable occult forces, of which you can read our review, and the atmospheric survival Skye: The Misty Isle, just released on Steam.

Still Wakes the Deep (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, 06/18)

Skye: The Misty Isle (New release on Steam, 06/19)

As Dusk Falls (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Tell Me Why (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Finally, if you are a rock metal lover, you will be happy to know that Metallica decided to bring “Fuel. Fire. Fury.” at the Fortnite Festival on June 22nd and 23rd. Access is guaranteed to anyone with a device compatible with the game, including those who play it via GeForce Now.

For the rest, we remind you that GeForce Now is a subscription cloud gaming servicewhich allows you to play many titles owned on various PC stores with very high quality hardware.