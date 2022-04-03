Australia.- The body of a rare four-legged creature with the tail of a rat and the head of a reptile washed up on the beach of the Sunshine Coast, in Australia; he was found by a young man who was taking a walk on the beach.

It was Alex Tan, a resident of Queensland, who shared the strange finding through his social networks, where he reported that he was walking around the place when he found the corpse of the animal spread out on the sand and quickly thought that it could be, even a be alien.

“I came across something strange. This is like one of those things you see when people say that has found aliens”, the man posted on his Instagram account, along with a photo of the body lying on the sand with his back facing up.

In the video you can see an animal with light smooth skin, a rat-like tail, four limbs like a terrestrial being and a reptilian head.

They find the body of a strange creature with four legs, the tail of a rat and the head of a reptile. Photo: Instagram | @tanalex

According to the man’s account and what can be seen in the shared image, the animal had already lost practically all the meat on its head and only what made up its skeleton could be seen, while the rest of its body had skin, its extremities they seemed to have already been nibbled by scavengers.

The young man described the being as a kind of “hairless opossum” although it was “unlike anything I had ever seen before” and it is that, its horrible appearance could bother more than one.

During the footage, the body of the strange animal can be seen swollen due to dead time, as well as surrounded by flies.

“What strange thing is this?”Alex Tan asked directly into the camera, before inviting his followers and other social media users to theorize about the animal’s species, as he was “genuinely interested in finding out what it was.”

Among the speculations of the users, it was considered that it could be a kangaroo that had drowned and scavengers ate part of his face. However, many others have tagged conservationist Bindi Irwin, daughter of Steve Irwin, the famous “crocodile hunter”, to resolve the doubt that had arisen around the animal.