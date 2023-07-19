During the winter season, the Cerro Catedral, located near San Carlos de Bariloche in the province of Río Negro, in the wonderful region of Argentine Patagonia, attracts numerous national and foreign tourists eager to enjoy a holiday in the snow and surrounded by nature. Recently, an unusual occurrence has caught the attention of many people: a video showing a mysterious ball of white light on top of the mountain. However, beyond speculation, there is a scientific explanation. It is an optical phenomenon known as “subelium”, which is caused by the reflection of sunlight on tiny ice crystals in the atmosphere. This effect, which resembles the image of the sun below the horizon, has no connection with extraterrestrial phenomena or UFOs.



00:55