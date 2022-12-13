from Cesare Peccarisi

The analysis is based on a huge database that analyzes electroencephalogram data combined with the patient’s chronotype. If perfected, the system will be able to give an early warning of the crisis

Analyzing the largest database of epileptic seizures in the world (the electroencephalogtaphic tracings of 1,012 people with epilepsyrecorded from childhood to adulthood) with a study of 49 pages crammed with mathematical calculations and algebraic formulas published in PNAS, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have developed a algorithm system that changes for the first time the atavistic destiny of unpredictability of epileptic seizures. In fact, the term epilepsy derives from the Greek epilambanein (eπιλαβaνειν) which means to be taken by surprise, as the attacks occur without notice if not with vague sensations defined aepileptic ura that is perception of strange smells and tastes and a feeling of derealization where time seems suspended in limbo. If an electroencephalogram is done at that moment, typical changes that herald the impending attack are observed, but until now there had never been a way to predict when this would come.

The electroencephalogram The electroencephalogram is a fundamental neurological exam that helps in the diagnosis not only of epilepsies, but also of tumors, ischemias or alterations of cognitive and attentional functions that reverberate on the electrical activity of the brain. Already at a glance the EEG graphic indicates if there are significant changes, directing towards the diagnosis of the various neurological conditions. A more sophisticated examination of the trace using particular computers provides further indications about the cerebral area in which the electrical alteration originates and the analysis of these characteristics also gives clues about the nature of the damage that causes it. Until now, for the machine invented by the German psychiatrist Hans Berger in 1929, when PET, CT, magnetic resonance and other sophisticated instruments of today were still not imagined, it had not yet gone beyond a probable diagnostic indication. Now, with the mathematical model developed by American researchers it could instead also become prognostic.

Chronotype The model combines the so-called epileptogenicity indices of the EEG tracings with the infradian and multidian rhythmicity of the intercritical phases, i.e. the free periods that elapse between one attack and another, formulating a chronotype based on a dynamic statistical model able to predict if not the time, at least the period of the next crisis. The chronotype is the predisposition, partly genetic, that each of us has to become more active in particular moments of the day.

Owls and larks In the study of sleep at the two limits of the morpheic chronotype there are the so-called owls and larks, each of which has opposite rhythms dictated by their own internal circadian clock which must be respected in order to sleep well and have good physical and mental performance while awake. Circadian rhythms are generated by internal biological clocks evolved in all living beings and which allow us to anticipate cyclical environmental variations, such as the alternation of day and night, by adapting physiology and behaviour.

Electric rhythms An excessive oscillation of the normal cerebral electrical rhythms is observed in the epileptic attack first described by Per Andersen of the University of Oslo and Sven Andersson of the University of Gteborg who in 1968 defined the oscillations of the electrical rhythms generated by the cerebral circuits as between the theta frequency (12 Hertz) is compatible with sleep and the alpha band (8 Hz) typical of wakefulness, and this is precisely the activity detected by the electroencephalogram. In the epileptic attack there is a real electric storm, but according to the study now published in PNAS there would also be alterations in the phases of well-being of those suffering from epilepsy and the algorithm developed by American researchers would be able to read when they arrive on the brink of crisis, announcing it because he is able to understand what the predisposition of a certain patient is to activate his own brain circuits more at particular times of the day based on his epileptic chronotype.

Practical implications The discovery will have significant practical implications because, once perfected, will prevent patients from putting themselves in dangerous situations like driving a car, but it could even avoid the attacks by indicating in time when it’s time to resort to the fast-acting sublingual treatments available today such as some gabaergic benzodiazepines that have proven to be highly effective especially in children.