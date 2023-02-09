The earthquakes that devastated Nepal between April and May 2015 killed more than 9,000 people, injured another 22,000 and affected almost a million families. The survivors were left with a country under rubble and, in the most damaged areas, around a million people were left without drinking water, because it only reached them through a network of public fountains, devastated by the earthquakes. The solution to this problem arose in Canada, where a group of researchers from the HEC Montreal University created a mathematical algorithm to draw a complete water supply plan without ever visiting the site. The tragedy is now repeated in Turkey and Syria, and this project, with some adjustments, could be applied to distribute humanitarian aid after the two earthquakes on Monday, which have already left more than 11,000 dead in both countries.

Postdoctoral researcher at the Pompeu Fabra University and co-author of the project, Jessica Rodriguez-Pereira, details that algorithmic “tweaks to the model” could be made and, with geographical data from the area, locate the most suitable sites to, for example, carry out the distribution of food, bottled water or to set up medical services. “You are not going to be able to open many centers and you are going to want people to be close, so [el programa] You can make this balance to locate the help points”, he explains. Together with the PhD in Mathematics and Computer Science, this expert received Selene Silvestrihe Award from the Statistics and Operational Research Society and the BBVA Foundation on January 18 for this work, as the best contribution applied to a real problem, with a social impact.

The researchers Jessica Rodríguez-Pereira and Selene Silvestri, two of the winners of the SEIO-FBBVA Awards in their category of best applied contribution in Operations Research. KIKE STOP.

Their objective was to establish the best points to build the new community water sources in the Nepalese district of Dolakha, close to the Himalayas, considering the geography and the needs of the community. But some factors made this puzzle more complicated: the affected areas were located in a mountainous, mostly rural area, with few resources and a vulnerable population. In addition, the network that would link the springs to the sources had to be gravitational, that is, without pumping water.

The ideal, as Selene Silvestri explains, would be for each person to have a source at home, but that “was not feasible.” Therefore, the fewest possible number of water stations should be built, under a criterion established by the authorities: people should not walk more than 250 meters horizontally or 80 meters vertically to the nearest source.

The team used satellite images, provided by a team from the University of Salzburg, in Austria, to know the mountainous terrain, the location of the springs and the location of the population. Jessica Rodríguez-Pereira details the process of translating the images into mathematical language. “We have a map, but we transformed it into a grid, where each cell is identified by a coordinate. So we use those numbers and build a graph that has points and connections between the points. Then we forgot the map and saved the data we obtained, ”she tells EL PAÍS, before the awards ceremony at the BBVA Foundation.

Rodríguez-Pereira emphasizes that, after a catastrophe, similar tasks are usually carried out based on the experience of one or more people who know the terrain and draw a reconstruction plan “by hand”. “We don’t have the hand-made solution to compare. But, in other applications, we know that generally there are improvements when mathematics is used”, maintains the professor of the Barcelona School of Economics.

The algorithm developed by the team is somewhat similar to the one used by companies like Amazon to organize package distribution logistics. Behind the speed of delivery, there is a mathematical formula and a code that very quickly processes various data: the starting point, the arrival point and the possible routes. “They have several people in different places to deliver the packages. If the delivery person decides to deliver them using an alphabetical order, it may work, but it’s not the smartest way. The best thing would be to look at where they are located and try to identify the shortest ways to visit all of them”, says Selene Silvestri, who traveled from Italy to Madrid to receive the award.

It is a very complex job to be carried out by a human, because it requires studying too many combinations. On the other hand, mathematical intelligence and a computer can easily solve it. Silvestri, who currently works for the data analysis company FICO, believes that the beauty of mathematical optimization is the ability to translate a problem into a numerical model that finds, among all the possible solutions, the best one. “This type of approach is appropriate when you have to save money and time, and meet people’s needs. It has been very nice and interesting. And also a challenge for many reasons ”, he underlines.

One of the reconstructed water sources in Nepal. Nepalese Red Cross

The solution was implemented in Nepal almost four years after the earthquakes, and by that time, local authorities had already rebuilt, albeit improvised, new water sources for people to survive. “We present a complete network, from scratch, as if there was nothing. But they needed to have something working over time, so the end result was probably a mixed bag. We provided a scientific tool to analyze what they had already done and what they still needed to do,” Silvestri ponders.

The mathematical formula used in the project is available in the article published in the magazine Computers & Operations Research and the team is willing to collaborate with future applications, as in the case of Turkey and Syria. “An NGO or government organization could contact us and we can run the program. Or if there is a technical team that has knowledge of operational research and algorithms, they can also use the code directly, ”says Jessica Rodríguez-Pereira by phone this Tuesday.

“For another network of water distribution with the gravity system, the only thing we have to change is the data. If it is another system, we have to modify the part of the algorithm that determines the distribution and the rest will be maintained. It is possible to adapt it”, says the researcher and continues: “It is the first time that we have so much visibility and a ceremony. For me, also the first time that I receive a prize money. It feels great to have your work recognized at this level, especially since we are young in our field. Usually, you see your teachers there, not you”, concludes Rodríguez-Pereira, who has received the award with emotion next to her colleague.

Scientists Gilbert Laporte and Marie-Ève ​​Rancourt, both from HEC Montreal University, also received the prize, which was endowed with 6,000 euros. The work was developed between 2017 and 2019, a period in which Rodíguez-Pereira and Silvestri were conducting postdoctoral studies at the Canadian institution.

