The National Committee for the Release of Detainees stated on its Facebook page that “the investigative judge in the court of Sidi M’hamed in the capital ordered the placement of Imran Ait Hammouda, known as Noureddine, in temporary detention.”

The committee added that the indictment included “harming the symbols of the state and the revolution (the war of independence), insulting a former president of the republic and undermining national unity.”

And local media reported that the move to justice came after a complaint filed by lawyers, after a program broadcast by Al-Hayat TV, in which he described the former deputy, Prince Abdul Qader, as a “traitor”, at a time when this historical figure is highly regarded.

During the same programme, Ait Hammouda, the son of Colonel Amirouche, one of the leaders of the war of independence from France, accused former Algerian President Houari Boumediene and the national leader Messali El Hadj of treason.

Noureddine Ait Hammouda was arrested Saturday evening in Bejaia, in the east of the country, as announced by the Algerian League for Human Rights.

His statements sparked a wave of widespread discontent through the media and social networking sites, especially towards the person of Emir Abdelkader (1808-1883), who is described in Algerian history as “the founder of the modern Algerian state.”

And on Monday, the Algerian authorities suspended the broadcast of Al-Hayat TV for a week, and its director, Habit Hannachi, was investigated, but without judicial follow-up.

Hannachi, who interviewed Ait Hammouda in the program that sparked the controversy, published a clarification in which he stressed that the statements of the former deputy did not represent the institution’s point of view.