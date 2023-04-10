Scuderia Sant Ambroeus was founded in Milan in 1951 by a group of enthusiasts and friends and is

often engaged in cultural activities and in support of other charitable activities. Just like the one that gave a smile at Easter to small hospitalized patients in the pediatric surgery department at the “Emilio Alfieri” polysurgical pavilion of the General Hospital of the Lombard capital.

More unique than rare example

How? By giving them a series of Zaini handmade chocolate eggs. And to do so, they used a wonderful vintage vehicle, as well as a historic ASI vehicle, “of those that are hardly seen still around” tells the team: we are talking about an extraordinary ambulance Alfa Romeo F12 from over half a century ago, from 1967 to be exact. The specimen in question, owned by a collector and member of the Scuderia, was perfectly preserved.

A charitable donation

The donation, reads an official note issued by Scuderia Sant Ambroeus, was made by the Ada Bolchini Dell’Acqua ETS Maternity Visitor Foundation, which provides concrete aid to needy mothers and which will soon celebrate its first centenary of activitytogether with the friends of Round Table Prima Zona and Banca Generali.

“The members of the Milanese stable have thought of an original but always classic-style way to bring a smile and a little sweetness to the children they look after – says the Scuderia – We are often engaged in cultural activities and in support of other charitable activities, and on the occasion of Easter we have chosen to make our contribution to cheer up the day of patients at an early age, in the hope of donating a moment of leisure and happiness to those who need it most”.