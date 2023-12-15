Almost a year ago, on December 18, one nation went crazy with joy while another cursed its bad luck. Argentina captured the dream that had escaped it in Italy (1990) and Brazil (2014) and was able to embroider the third star as world champion on the shield; France will have to wait for a new opportunity to increase the decoration around its classic rooster.

In that final in Doha, the Qatari capital, Lionel Messi wore at least two shirts, one for each half of regulation time. The same ritual, wearing two pieces of clothing per game, was repeated in the other six games that the Albiceleste played. A routine that many footballers have practiced for decades, to play the second half in dry clothes. They also move to change shirts with a rival or to keep it for personal reasons.

Six of those garments went up for auction at Sotheby's New York office: the ones she wore against Saudi Arabia – Argentina's only defeat in the World Cup and after a string of 36 matches without losing – and Mexico in the group stage, Australia (round of 16) final), Netherlands (quarterfinals), Croatia (semifinal) and France (final). The one missing is the duel against Poland, the only match in which the striker now at Inter Miami did not score and also missed a penalty.

From November 30 until last Wednesday, they were displayed in glass boxes with their corresponding description until the bidding closed. A lot for which an unknown millionaire soccer fan paid 7.8 million dollars (about 7.1 million euros). All to have a memory of Messi and Argentina. Part of this proceeds will be allocated to the 'Únicas' project at the Sant Joan de Déu children's hospital (Barcelona), which cares for children with rare diseases.

Far from forecasts



Despite being a notable amount of money, it is far from the forecasts that the auction house itself had set. Sotheby's expected the albiceleste shirts to exceed the mythical figure of 10 million dollars. An amount that only one sports item used in a competition has surpassed: one of the jerseys that Michael Jordan wore in the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. It was the sixth ring for the legendary player and his last games with the Chicago Bulls. It sold for $10.1 million in September of last year at the same headquarters where Messi's shirts were shipped.

If limited to the world of football, the footballer has not been able to surpass another Argentine myth like Diego Armando Maradona. The shirt that the legend wore in the match against England in Mexico-86, 'The Hand of God', was sold in May 2022 for $9.3 million. A fortune deposited by another millionaire, who would also be willing to pay for the shirt he was wearing when Messi won the World Cup.