The week in which President Alberto Fernández confirmed that Marcela Losardo will leave his post, the Minister of Justice had perfect attendance to the Casa Rosada. On Monday, before the head of state spoke of the “burden” of the minister to justify his resignation, he participated in the event for Women’s Day; on Tuesday he stepped onto Balcarce 50 to accept his elegant departure, the embassy to UNESCO in Paris. And this Wednesday he participated in the climate change cabinet, coordinated by the chief of staff Santiago Cafiero.

All that, in the middle of the dance of names of his possible successors, which the President feeds with his silence. Seven leaders with different profiles – albertistas, independents, kirchneristas and massistas- have already been mentioned as possible replacements.

“The one that sounds, it sounds,” former President Néstor Kirchner used to say about the candidates for positions that reached the newspapers, when the now president was his chief of staff.

Deputy Martín Soria.

Despite this maxim that is still repeated in the current government, official sources maintain that the first of the candidates to succeed Losardo, the deputy from Río Negro Martin Soria he still has a chance to become Losardo’s successor.

Although they defend the thesis of lawfareFaced with Christianity, Soria is not a pure Kirchnerist and knew how to confront the FPV bishops. His sister and successor in the General Roca quartermaster, Maria Emilia Soria, when she was a deputy, in 2017, she voted in favor of the impeachment of Julio de Vido. He shares this “sin” with Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and with the vice president of the Frente de Todos bloc, Cecilia Moreau, among other high-ranking leaders of the current ruling party.

In the Casa Rosada, officials from the Albertist kidney are debating the need to hand over the institutional-judicial agenda to Kirchnerism or to sustain it through an “own” minister, with the political cost and permanent erosion with which Losardo lived.

No one hides anymore that the President ceded power to his internal allies. “Everyone in the FdT does politics except us”, An official with an office at Balcarce 50 resigns, who does not hide his tiredness.

Among the names of Christianity that appeared on the candlestick were those of the Secretary of Justice Juan Martin Mena -who made a career within the Portfolio for years, as recognized by those close to Losardo, who suffered it in his own flesh- and those of the former Neuquén senator Marcelo Fuentes, of maximum confidence of the ex-president. Former bloc chief of the FPV-PJ, today he is Parliamentary Secretary of the Senate.

With less emphasis, the name of Aníbal Fernández circulated, who for two years, between 2007 and 2009, held that Portfolio when it was integrated into the Security Portfolio.

Close to Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro they flatly reject the possibility that the Minister of the Interior – who has access to federal judges and the Council of the Magistracy – abandon his Portfolio or absorb that of Justice.

The president of the Deputies Sergio Massa prefers to stay away from the judicial agenda. “It is not a topic that interests people,” say those close to him.

However, a man from his army, the Buenos Aires deputy Ramiro Gutierrez, also sounded like a possible candidate to occupy the office of Justice. It sounds even more unlikely. Massa and Fernández had a reserved lunch in the tranquility of Olivos after the President made a tour of Avellaneda in which, curiously, he did not make any statements.

In the afternoon, Fernández received the head of the ANSeS Fernanda Raverta and the Minister of Education Nicolás Trotta, an image that he communicated through his social networks.

The presidential silence could extend for more hours. The Casa Rosada so far did not report official activities of the president for this Thursday. Fernández had to suspend his visit to Rosario due to the delicate moment of health that the mother of Governor Omar Perotti is going through.

Wednesday at noon the name of Marisa herrera, a member of the commission of eleven jurists that advised the President on reforms related to the Court, the Magistracy and the Public Ministry. In the afternoon, his chances seemed to deflate. Conicet researcher, participated in the drafting of the new Civil Code, has knowledge of the judicial family and is also critical of it. It would be an option halfway between the President and the vice.

In the afternoon, the name of Julio Vitobello, Secretary General of the Presidency, personal friend of the Head of State and one of the men who follow in Fernández’s footsteps wherever he goes.

“Cristina does not veto it”pointed out one of the men driving him.

Despite his friendship with the now President, CFK never removed Vitobello from his government: he was head of the Anti-Corruption Office between 2009 and 2015. “Impossible, discard it. They are throwing names because nobody knows who is going. There are only versions and operettas ”, said a collaborator of the Secretary General of the Presidency.

Losardo still has time to do one last favor for the President. If his successor is not known before midnight this Friday, he will stamp his signature on his last DNU: the ASPO extension.

The Legal and Technical Secretary Vilma Ibarra it will not allow that decree to be published without the signature of the Minister of Justice. When the Justice holder is absent he is absent, he must be replaced by his Security peer. Ibarra does not contemplate this option, nor does he consider that the DNU be published with the headless ministry.