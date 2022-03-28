Researchers at the American Robert Wood Johnson Medical College in New Jersey concluded that living in a noisy neighborhood may not only cost you a lack of sleep, but also increase the odds of having a heart attack.

1 in 20 heart attacks in New Jersey were related to noise from highways, trains and air traffic, the researchers said.

Commenting on the results of the study, Professor of Medicine in the College of Cardiology and lead author Dr. Abel Moreira said, “When people talk about pollution, they usually talk about particles in the air or water, but there are other forms such as pollution such as noise. Noise causes stress, sleep problems, anxiety and depression, which can affect heart health.”

The study findings came after researchers examined records of nearly 16,000 New Jersey residents who were hospitalized for a heart attack in 2018, along with state data on average daily transportation noise in their neighborhoods.

The study authors said 5 percent of heart attacks were attributable to high levels of transmission noise (defined as an average of 65 decibels or more throughout the day).

The heart attack rate was 72 percent higher in people who lived in places with high exposure to transport noise, compared to areas with less noise, or 3,336 versus 1,938 heart attacks per 100,000 people.

The researchers also pointed out that living near roads and transportation also means increased exposure to vehicle exhaust and other forms of particulate air pollution, which increases the risk of heart disease as well.