A governmental committee formed more than two years ago said that it plans to collect unregulated weapons, noting that this requires great intelligence security work and modern equipment, in addition to controlling the 64 border crossings, and coordinating with the African Union and international, local and regional organizations.

The committee’s rapporteur, Abd al-Hadi Abdullah, described the proliferation of weapons as “the greatest security threat to social peace,” and said that possession of weapons in the hands of citizens poses a great danger and leaves victims and psychological effects on women and children, as well as encourages the practice of terrorism, human trafficking and looting.

Abdullah warned of the seriousness of the situation, and said, “The matter developed negatively and reached heavy weapons, then the tribe’s weapons and arsenal.”

In the same context, a workshop held by the committee recommended the implementation of security agreements and arrangements with armed movements, a chapter on intensifying awareness-raising work, holding training courses for workers in the field of arms collection, and enacting deterrent laws for illegal arms possession and applying them decisively and forcefully.

Despite the signing of a peace agreement between the Sudanese government and a number of armed movements in October 2020, armed conflicts and acts of tribal violence have not stopped so far, which has led to the killing of more than a thousand people in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan over the past months.

Observers attributed the responsibility for the continuation of violence and fighting in large parts of the country to the failure to implement the peace agreement and the failure of major movements to join it, the most important of which are the movements of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, which is concentrated in South Kordofan, and Abdel Wahid Muhammad Nur, which is stationed in the Jebel Marra region of Darfur, in the west of the country.

They also pointed to two other factors, namely the failure to collect weapons from the hands of civilians and tribal groups, in addition to the fragmentation of the armed movements into more than 87 movements due to the focus of the peace agreement on the sharing of power and positions, which tempted many to create new armed movements or break away from the parent movements, amid Extensive recruitment and sale of ranks, and a large concentration of the forces of some armed movements in Khartoum, which led to increased security concerns.

However, Brigadier General Mubarak Bakhit, responsible for the security arrangements in the Darfur track, confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” earlier that work is underway to implement the item on security arrangements on the ground, despite the difficulties associated with the current political reality.

Bakhit acknowledged the existence of a number of leaders separated from their original movements, but he saw that they do not have much power on the ground, noting that “the biggest problem lies in the wide spread of weapons among the population.”

The proliferation of weapons, the growing tribal tension, the fragmentation and proliferation of armed movements, raises great concerns, and casts a dark shadow over the possibility of success of stabilization efforts in areas that have suffered from civil conflicts that have lasted for more than 3 decades, claiming the lives of hundreds of thousands of defenseless residents.

Because of the continuation of armed violence in a number of regions of Darfur, Kordofan and Blue Nile, the humanitarian and living conditions have deteriorated significantly over the past year, and according to the United Nations, more than 18 million Sudanese, most of whom are in war zones, face the risk of hunger and acute food shortages.

The return of violence

• Since October 2021, bloody acts of violence have been repeated more than 5 times in Darfur, killing more than a thousand people, including women and children, and burning entire villages.

• In June 2022, areas in Blue Nile state witnessed bloody tribal fighting, which was renewed again in October, resulting in more than 600 deaths and the displacement of more than 200,000 people to safer areas in the north of the state and other states.

• In October 2022, widespread killings and burnings broke out in the Lagawa area in South Kordofan state, during which more than 60 people were killed or wounded, and about 36,000 people were forced to flee, according to the United Nations.

• The camps for the displaced are still witnessing a significant deterioration in security, health and education services, and living conditions. Attempts to return the displaced to their areas of origin have not succeeded so far due to the general deterioration of the security situation.