DDonald Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt this Sunday in Florida, The US federal police (FBI) reported, although he is “safe and sound”, according to the campaign of the Republican presidential candidate and the security forces.

The Secret Service confirmed that one or more of its agents “opened fire on a gunman” located near the edge of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach. Near where he was, agents found an AK-47 rifle with a telescopic sighttwo backpacks and a GoPro camera.

The suspect escaped in a black car, but A witness helped police identify the vehicle and authorities were able to arrest the driver.

Republican candidate Donald Trump. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

“We have someone in custody right now who is a possible suspect,” the county sheriff said at a news conference. Palm BeachRic Bradshaw.

Trump was playing on his golf course, near his residence Mar-a-Lago, during a day off from the presidential campaign, according to several media outlets.

“President Trump is safe and sound after shots were fired in his vicinity,” Trump’s campaign manager Steven Cheung said in a statement.

The former president (2017-2021) was already the victim of an assassination attempt on July 13, while speaking at an open-air rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Authorities at Sunday’s news conference would not confirm whether the gunman actually fired shots in the direction of the former president, but Secret Service agents did confront the suspect.

“We are not sure at this point if the individual was able to shoot at our officers,” said Rafael Barros of the agency.

This image shows the rifle that was found at the shooter's site. Photo:EFE

What was found at the shooter’s site

The FBI said it is “investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.”

A Secret Service agent tasked with guarding the golf course during Trump’s game saw a “rifle barrel sticking out from behind the fence and immediately engaged that individual, who fled at that point,” Sheriff Bradshaw said.

According to him, The suspect was between 275 and 455 meters from the former presidentbut “with a rifle and a scope like that, it’s not a long distance,” he noted.

Sheriff William Snyder of neighboring Martin County told CNN that the suspect detained by law enforcement had a “pretty calm and expressionless demeanor. He didn’t show a lot of emotion.”

Authorities have launched an investigation into the captured man.

Authorities respond to attempted assassination of Donald Trump at his golf club in Florida. Photo:EFE

The White House issued a statement saying that both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala HarrisTrump’s Democratic rival in the November election, were informed of the incident.

“They are relieved to know that he is safe,” he said.

Harris herself said she was relieved to know that a tragedy had been averted. “I have been briefed on the news of gunfire near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe,” she said. “Violence has no place in America,” she added.

The US Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting presidents, former presidents and other dignitaries in the United States, has faced criticism following the attempted assassination of Trump in Pennsylvania.

Kimberly Cheatle, then the agency’s director, resigned in the wake of criticism over the incident, and at least five officers were placed on administrative leave.

Cheatle acknowledged in his resignation letter that the agency had “fallen short” in its mission to protect the nation’s leaders.