An employee of a cafe at the Atlanta airport got into a fight with her colleagues and lost her job. The incident was captured on video posted on social media. X (formerly Twitter).

The incident occurred at the Harvest & Grounds establishment on the afternoon of January 13th. According to Fox 5, a conflict between employees arose over espresso. The girl, Shakoria Ellie, became so angry that she started screaming and throwing things, and also tried to beat her colleague with a chair.

The published footage shows that Ellie was restrained by two men, and one of the managers knocked the girl to the floor during the fight. Suddenly, the rowdy girl, trying to get to the back of the cafe, jumped over the bar counter. “Give me my things!” – Ellie demanded.

The employee was fired and security confiscated her airport pass, according to the police report. However, law enforcement officers did not bring charges against her.