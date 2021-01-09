Definitely, Hatsune Miku She is the best known and most popular virtual diva in the world. From its humble beginnings as software Vocaloid Until the phenomenon that it is today, it is a sample of how an entity born from the digital world achieves worldwide recognition.

Miku She is so famous that she has even given concerts not only in Japan, but in the world. Thanks to the use of holographic technology, which turns everything into a festival of lights and colors.

They suggest Hatsune Miku’s name for the airport

In view of the above, it is not surprising that some want this personality to transcend beyond the virtual world. In this case, naming the airport in the city of Sapporo.

It is relatively small, and currently has the name of Okadama airport. But those in favor of changing suggest that it be called Hatsune Miku Airport. Now, it should be noted that it is not the only name that has been suggested.

Others are simply Sapporo airport and Sapporo Clock Tower Airport. The latter is a reference to one of the city’s tourist attractions. They are just two of the most prominent managed.

Now, all the titles were proposed in consultation with the city, as well as townships in Hokkaido Prefecture. Now why was the name related to this diva suggested? This is not a mere occurrence.

Crypton Future Media is based in the city of Sapporo

What happens is that the company is located in the city of Sapporo Crypton Future Media. This was the one that developed the software Vocaloid, and because of that, she is the creator of Hatsune Miku.

Although the airport is used by small aircraft, there are plans to develop it completely. Something like New Chitose Airport. The latter currently serves the Sapporo metropolitan area.

The idea of ​​resorting to this character, and incidentally, decorating the place with art related to it, could make it a tourist attraction. Although the decision is in charge of the inhabitants of the city.

Some of them may not be convinced by such a ‘festive’ name. But many Japanese are aware of the existence of Hatsune Miku and what it represents. So there are chances that this name sticks.

