Asiana passenger plane suffered engine failure during flight

A South Korean Asiana Airlines plane with passengers on board suffered an engine failure during the flight. The Telegram channel writes about this Aviaincident.

An unexpected situation occurred with a plane flying from Singapore to Seoul on November 16. “After takeoff, the aircraft crew reported an engine failure,” the statement said.

Related materials:

It is noted that the pilots had to run out of fuel and return to the departure airport. As a result, the plane landed at Seoul airport with one engine running. The plane landed safely, and none of the flight passengers were injured.

Earlier it became known that a private Cessna 172 plane with passengers on board crashed into a mountain in the United States. There were three people on board the aircraft, only one of them survived.