Currently, there are still many public establishments that are not adapted for people who need a wheelchair. Although more and more effort is being made to adapt all public spaces so that everyone can access them, there are still cases in which this is not the case. For people who need a wheelchair to get around, it is very important to find that the environment is adapted.

There are also cases in which the importance of this element for its owners is not taken into account. A Twitter user has posted a petition on his account. Rafael Ibáñez traveled with the airline ‘Swiss Intl Air Lines’ from Zurich to Valencia. In his tweet, he shared that the airline had lost his wheelchair and was asking for help finding it. “Yesterday the airline @FlySWISS lost my wheelchair on the flight Zurich-Valencia. They are like my legs. Claim filed since yesterday at the airport but I still have no response from him »Raphael shared on his Twitter account.

yesterday the airline @FlySWISS I lost my wheelchair on the Zurich Valencia flight. They are like my legs. I ask you to RT again, because the previous account is deactivated. Claim filed since yesterday at the airport but I still have no response from you Rafael Ibanez (@ibanezr05) August 15, 2022

There have been many reactions to this request, even more than one has recounted his experience. In general, users who have read this story have criticized the lack of care of some airlines with this essential element for many people.

Luckily, Rafael already has his wheelchair, but no one takes away the bad time he had to go through. «Update: they have contacted me from @FlySWISS and they have informed me that the chair was already at the destination and they have brought it to my house. Thanks to all the people who have been interested in me, in the chair, for everything, “Raphael wrote after recovering his wheelchair. The airline publicly apologized in a tweet for misplacing the chair.

Hi Rafael, I am so sorry for the inconveniences caused due to the delayed mobility device and glad that you have received this. Wishing you all the best and a pleasant week ahead. Thank you for choosing SWISS. Regards, Villie Swiss Intl Air Lines (@FlySWISS) August 16, 2022

Rafael thanked all the people who spread his tweet and all those who were interested in his situation. Finally, he added another tweet emphasizing that there is a big problem and that airlines must improve, in general, the transport of wheelchairs. For this reason, it is necessary to improve this aspect in the day-to-day activities of companies, since for many people like Rafael, his wheelchair is “like his legs”.