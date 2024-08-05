Underground: In Mykolaiv region, an airfield for F-16s received by Kiev was attacked

In the Nikolaev region, an airfield for the jump-off of American F-16 fighters previously received by Ukraine was attacked. This was reported by the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergei Lebedev, reports RIA News.

According to him, the explosions came from the direction of the village of Martynovskoye. “After two landings, there is a periodic secondary detonation. They hit the target right on target. Now there are weak explosions, something of a smaller caliber,” he added.