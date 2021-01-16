An aircraft with a damaged landing gear has landed at Sheremetyevo airport, reports TASS citing a source in law enforcement.

It is reported that the liner flew to Moscow from Antalya, Turkey. The landing took place as usual.

Currently, the circumstances and causes of the breakdown are being investigated.

On January 14, at the airport of St. Petersburg, an aircraft of the Yamal airline, which was flying from Moscow to Salekhard, urgently landed, and its flight and navigation system failed.