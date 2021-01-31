The plane of Azimut Airlines flying from Krasnodar to Astrakhan made an emergency landing at the airport of departure. Writes about it RBK, referring to the press service of the air harbor.

The liner took off from Krasnodar at 15:21, but then reported a technical malfunction. As a result, at 16:51 he returned to the same airport.

By the decision of the airline, the flight was later performed, but on a different vessel.

Earlier it was reported that the passenger traffic of Russian airlines last year decreased by 46% compared to the previous year, to 69.2 million people.