An air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine on the afternoon of November 11, according to data online maps Ministry of Digital Development of the country.

In most regions, the alarm was declared around 12:05 (13:05 Moscow time). In addition, explosions in the Sumy region are indicated.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the alarm sounded in Kyiv, in addition, several strong explosions were reported in the left bank part of the city.