An air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine
An air raid alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. This was reported on the official resource to notify the population of the country.
This is the second time overnight that an air threat regime has been introduced on the territory of the state.
Earlier, the third series of explosions occurred on June 21 in the Kharkov region in eastern Ukraine. As journalists said, the arrivals took place outside of Kharkov.
#air #raid #alert #announced #Ukraine #time #overnight
Leave a Reply