Air raid alert declared in Chernihiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine

An air raid alert has been declared in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine, writes RIA News with reference to data from the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

As the department clarified, an air raid alert was announced in two regions of Ukraine. The signal was turned on at 23:07 (the time coincides with Moscow) in the Sumy region.

Earlier, a source in the White House said that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) could end in six to seven weeks. It is noted that there is debate in the American administration about the successes of the Ukrainian military. Some officials believe that the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which have suffered heavy losses, will not be able to advance far.

Many Western media criticized the progress of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive, noting the discrepancy between the volume of arms supplies and the pace of advance.