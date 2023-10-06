Governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev announced an air raid alert in the city

The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that an air raid alert was announced in the city for the second time in the evening. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“Attention everyone, air raid alert,” Razvozhaev wrote.

Prior to this, an air raid alert was announced in Sevastopol at about 19:00 Moscow time.

Earlier, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was suspended for the second time in a day. Those on the bridge and in the inspection area were asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.