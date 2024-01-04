Governor Razvozhaev announced an air raid alert in Sevastopol

An air raid alert was announced in Sevastopol. The governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“Attention everyone! Air raid alert! — Razvozhaev wrote at 16:40 Moscow time.

The governor called on residents of apartment buildings to tightly close windows, turn off gas and water, turn off electricity, and hide in a room with load-bearing walls. Those who are in a private home also need to close the windows tightly, turn off the gas and water, and turn off the electricity. They can use a basement or cellar for shelter, Razvozhaev added.

On December 31, an air raid alert was announced in Sevastopol twice. The first warning sounded at 12:43 Moscow time. After 20 minutes the alarm was canceled. The second alert announcement appeared at 19:07, 13 minutes later Razvozhaev announced its cancellation.