An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and 11 regions of Ukraine on the morning of January 14

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and 11 regions of Ukraine, as evidenced by data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the Republic.

The first signals sounded at about 7:25 Moscow time, almost simultaneously they spread to Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, Odessa, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovograd, Chernigov, Cherkassy, ​​Zhitomir and Kyiv regions.

In addition, an air raid alert is in effect in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

At 7:30 a.m., the Air Force warned of a ballistic threat in the areas where the signals were sounding and asked the population to take shelter. transmits edition “Mirror of the Week”. At 7:52 the threat was cleared. This was followed by the all-clear in the regions.

The day before, the air raid warning sounded twice throughout Ukraine. The first time it was announced early in the morning and lasted for two hours. After this, the signal sounded in the Kharkov and Vinnitsa regions, as well as in Kyiv at 12:51 Moscow time, and soon the warning spread to all regions.