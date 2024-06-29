Air raid alert declared in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine

Air raid sirens have been declared in four regions of Ukraine. This testify online map data from the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

In particular, at 1:18 the signal began to sound in the Kharkiv region. The air raid alarm was also declared in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Sumy regions.

On the night of June 27, explosions were heard in Ukraine. In the Khmelnitsky region they were reported five times. An air raid alert was declared in the Poltava region and 12 other regions.