We have lived for weeks on an eve, some more than others. We don’t know what exactly, but something bad. General confinement, perhaps; maybe a meteor or acid rain. Everything is possible. This has accentuated the feeling of not knowing when one night will be the last night for a long time, not knowing when a visit to the family will be the last until who knows when, not knowing when this meal with these friends in this restaurant is not You can repeat because health is not safe, the schedule is not safe and the business is not safe. And it is not certain, perhaps the least certain, that we can leave the house.

