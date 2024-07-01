An Air Europa plane on the Madrid-Montevideo route was forced to make an emergency landing in the Brazilian city of Natal, in the northeast of the country, early Monday morning due to severe turbulence that left several people injured. Air Europa detailed in a statement that as a result of the turbulence on flight UX45, “seven injuries of varying degrees were recorded, in addition to an as yet undetermined number of passengers with minor bruises.”

Despite the incident and the stop forced by circumstances, the plane, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with 325 passengers on board, landed in Natal normally. As a precaution, the airline decided not to continue the route to Montevideo with that same plane, which will undergo an inspection to determine the extent of the damage recorded.

Meanwhile, passengers will have to wait a few hours at the Natal airport until another plane arrives from Madrid with which they will continue to the Uruguayan capital. “At this time, work is being done to attend to each of the passengers, who have already been disembarked,” the company reported.

According to information from the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Service of Natal, reported by the local press, at least 30 passengers of various nationalities were treated, and more than a dozen were taken to the Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel hospital. The medical team also reported that the injured had hit their heads during the turbulence and had cervical fractures, facial injuries and chest pains.

