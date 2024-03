In the Belgorod region, an air defense system shot down an aircraft-type drone

In the Belgorod region, the air defense system (air defense) was activated. The governor of the Russian border region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“In the Yakovlevsky urban district, our air defense system worked – an aircraft-type UAV was shot down on approach to the city,” he explained.