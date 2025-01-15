The emission of large quantities of marine iodine into the atmosphere prevented the existence of a stable ozone layer during all that time, so the Earth had no defense against the lethal ultraviolet rays from the Sun.
Life emerged on our planet around 4 billion years ago, very shortly after the Earth itself formed. The first bacteria took hold in a world radically different from the one we see today, with oceans…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#air #battle #delayed #appearance #complex #life #Earth #billion #years
Leave a Reply