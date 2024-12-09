The match between Dynamo kyiv and Oleksandriyaof the sixteenth day of the Ukrainian League, was interrupted half an hour into the second half, with the home team leading 3-0, due to an air attack alert at the kyiv Olympic Stadium.

At the time of the interruption of the match between the two first classified teams, tied on points in the table, Dinamo kyiv, who will face Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Europa Leaguewon 3-0.

Denys Popov opened the scoring after half an hour and Vladyslav Vanat, with a double, sealed it. He scored the second in the 42nd minute and the third at the beginning of the second half.

Then, in the 33rd minute of the second half, air raid alarms sounded in the stadium and the players went to the locker room.

Dinamo kyiv and Oleksandriya share the lead in the Ukrainian League, with 37 points, after fifteen rounds played.